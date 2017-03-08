What Your Favorite Nickelodeon Stars Are Doing Today

Remember when your only plan for a Saturday night was to sink into the sofa and lose yourself to the SNICK lineup? You still have a fondness for orange soda and Barth's Burgers, and will never not expect a shower of green slime to come raining down whenever someone says "I don't know." No lie: Double Dare is the only sporting event you've ever truly appreciated.
It's all thanks to Nickelodeon, which has tapped John Cena to host its 2017 Kids' Choice Awards this Saturday, March 11. In honor of the event, we've decided to check in on some of the Nick stars who made our childhoods, erm, "all that."
First up: Larisa Oleynik, who played the titular teen with kinetic powers on The Secret World of Alex Mack from 1994 to 1998 before nabbing roles in other crucial '90s fare like The Baby-Sitters Club, Boy Meets World, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and 10 Things I Hate About You. Speaking to Refinery29 in a phone interview while rehearsing for her next musical (more about that later), the former teen star reminisced about being slimed ("It was a really hot day, so I think at the time I was like, 'this is refreshing,'" she said of getting hit during a school takeover in Kentucky) and meeting peak-'90s celebs at the KCAs.
"I remember the first year being super-excited about Brandy, like, I was just the most excited about her," the actress recalled. "And we were both wearing — God love the '90s — denim vests over some sort of floral babydoll dress. I was like, 'it's meant to be, we're soulmates!'"
She also remembers the KCAs as a "reunion" of sorts for Nickelodeon stars like Kenan Thompson, Kel Mitchell, Amanda Bynes, and Michelle Trachtenberg.
"That was a great opportunity to see all the other kids from the different shows," Oleynik said. "We kind of had a little posse. It was a great time to catch up with those friends, too, because All That shot in Florida and we shot in California. So usually I would get to see them, and it would be like a reunion."
For a mini-reunion of your own, click through to see what Oleynik and other Nick favorites are up to now.
