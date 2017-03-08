What Your Favorite Nickelodeon Stars Are Doing Today

First up: Larisa Oleynik, who played the titular teen with kinetic powers on The Secret World of Alex Mack from 1994 to 1998 before nabbing roles in other crucial '90s fare like The Baby-Sitters Club, Boy Meets World, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and 10 Things I Hate About You. Speaking to Refinery29 in a phone interview while rehearsing for her next musical (more about that later), the former teen star reminisced about being slimed ("It was a really hot day, so I think at the time I was like, 'this is refreshing,'" she said of getting hit during a school takeover in Kentucky) and meeting peak-'90s celebs at the KCAs.