This Pop-Up Is As Canadian As It Gets

Shop the North! Simons' Fabrique1840, a three-day, all-Canadian pop-up, opens in Toronto today. The Quebec retailer has pulled together a killer line-up of 60 independent fashion and accessories designers, and artisans from coast to coast — including Toronto’s women-founded PAR ICI Jewellery, a line of unisex vintage-inspired pieces; all-natural, cult favourite skincare brand Province Apothecary; and Toronto’s Coolican and Company hand-crafted furniture.
"Our customers are rethinking how they consume; they’re interested in a more thoughtful, mindful consumption. I think this group of designers really epitomizes that," Peter Simons, Simons CEO and president, tells Refinery29 Canada. "Our country is so diverse, and so is the design community. There's a lot of different influences that come through all of the different experiences that are brought together in Canada."
The pop-up is open at 950 Queen Street West from September 26-29. Some of the designers will even be on site so you can meet the creative minds behind your favourite pieces. If don’t live nearby, don’t sweat it: The pieces are all available online and can be delivered anywhere in Canada.
