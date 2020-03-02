By now, we all know that "The Meghan Markle Effect" is legit — the lucky designers she chooses to wear will often find themselves drowning in new followers and website visits within hours of the outfit in question getting ID’d by the online blogs or Instagram accounts dedicated to her wardrobe.
That's especially true for Canadian labels. The Duchess of Sussex, who lived in midtown Toronto for years while filming Suits and is currently renting a house on Vancouver Island with Prince Harry and Archie, has always been Team Canada when it comes to fashion. She was a brand ambassador for Reitmans, designing two capsule collections for the Montreal retailer before things got serious with Harry, and has repeatedly chosen to wear Canadian (like LINE and Aritzia) for many public appearances, even once she moved to London.
Here are some of Markle's favourite Canadian fashion brands, and where to buy them.
Here are some of Markle's favourite Canadian fashion brands, and where to buy them.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.