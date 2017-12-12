There are many reasons to move to Toronto, from the food scene (poutine for life) to the fact that the city is Drake's former stomping grounds. (Who wouldn't want to hang out on the steps of Degrassi Community School?)
However, if you're looking for a more royal reason to make a home in the Canadian city, look no further than this one: According to the Huffington Post, Meghan Markle's Toronto pad is officially on the market, which means you could live in a house fit for a pre-princess.
Well, if you have the cash, that is. No one said living like a TV star-turned-royal family member came cheap.
The home, located in the Seaton Village neighborhood of Toronto, boasts three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a two car garage. The owners — Elizabeth Cabral, a former stylist with Flare magazine, and Kevin O’Neill — are selling it for just shy of $1.4 million, reports Toronto Life.
According to multiple reports, Suits actress Markle rented the two-story home while filming the series for USA Network. Now that Markle is off to London to be with her soon-to-be husband Prince Harry, the house is once again available.
If you were wondering if Markle's personal interior design touch would be present in the house, sorry: Toronto Life reports that the interiors have been redecorated for the sale.
Sadly, the home also does not come with Markle's adorable pups, who were often photographed on the actress' Instagram page lounging around the house — or hanging in the bathtub.
Markle won't be needing the house anymore, even as the occasional crash pad. That's because it's very likely she will not return to Suits for the potential eighth season of the series.
