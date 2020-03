Meghan Markle Has Been Sending Messages Through Her Fashion The Whole Time

Like many other outlets and commenters have pointed out, Markle's looks this week were the final act of rebellion against the crumbling institution she and Harry are fleeing, but I also think the choices make it clear where she’s heading next and who she’s taking with her. She’s matching with her husband, the person who has had her back from day one (in addition to their matching red looks, her green Emilia Wickstead dress co-ordinated with the inside of Harry’s suit jacket ). And a friend of mine suggested that same look was a nod to Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, who wore a more subdued pastel green Oscar de la Renta dress and similarly-shaped hat to her daughter’s wedding. Others interpreted the green dress as a tribute to Princess Diana and a green maternity look she wore in 1982 . It could have been a nod to both, the Black mother who raised her to be proud of the identity she’s been targeted because of, and the mother-in-law she’s never met whose presence has been looming over her and Harry’s decision to leave royal life behind.