Beyoncé's London Lion King Premiere Look Is Pure Nala

As Big Freedia told us in “Formation,” “She did not come to play with you hoes. She came to slay, bitch.”
And yes, the Queen did slay at the Lion King’s London premiere.
Beyoncé stepped out in a stunning yellow gown designed by Vietnamese designer Nguyen Cong Tri, is a testament to Queen Bey’s film character Nala: a solid color with a bold shape and texture. Cong Tri is the first Vietnamese-based designer to show a collection at New York Fashion Week and has quickly become a favorite of the Hollywood elite, with Rihanna rocking his designs as well.
In addition to the Cong Tri dress, Beyoncé accessorized with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, a clutch bag by Anna Cecere, and topped it all off with Jimmy Choo heels, according to a representative.
Beyoncé was joined at the premiere by Jay-Z, but it looks like the rest of the Knowles-Carter gang had to stay home. Blue Ivy Carter did, however, get to join her parents at the Los Angeles premiere, where Blue and Beyoncé wore matching black and silver outfits, according to Harper’s Bazaar. As expected, twin babies Rumi and Sir are still — for the most part — staying out of the public eye.
While at the premiere, Beyonce ran into the royal family and finally met Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. The pair shared a hug and wide smiles while discussing the thing every mom wants to talk about: their love for their little ones.
In addition to playing the role of Nala, Beyoncé also dropped some new music for the film. The original song “Spirit” will be the first single off the official film soundtrack and a companion record entitled The Lion King: The Gift. The soundtrack will contain the classics while The Gift will feature all-new songs by the cast members, produced by Queen Bey herself.
