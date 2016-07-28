I used to love The Princess Diaries. I was 11 when the movie came out. As a pre-pubescent girl with my own frizz-ball hair and awkward glasses, Anne Hathaway seemed like a goddess sent from the future to personally reassure me that it would not be this bad forever.



And really, what's not to love?



The Princess Diaries is a great rom-com. Anne Hathaway is funny and endearing, Heather Matazzaro is a gem, that guy from Rooney (Robert Schwartzman) is a hottie, and who can say no to Julie Andrews? It was a winning recipe for the early 2000s, complete with Mandy Moore as a mean girl and a blond surfer dude love interest (Erik von Detten) who — spoiler! — turns out to be an asshole.



I was already a longtime fan of the book series by Meg Cabot when the first Princess Diaries film was released. For a long time, the two fandoms existed side-by-side in my heart, much like Genovia and France.



It's only recently, after rereading the book in preparation for the film's 15th anniversary, that I began to have doubts.



It suddenly dawned on me that the movie I had enjoyed so much isn't actually that great. In fact, the film erases a lot of what makes the book so compelling.



Book Mia Thermopolis contains multitudes. We first meet her as a teenage girl living in New York City's Greenwich Village with an artist mother and a mostly absent father. She has a cat, Fat Louie, and attends the upscale Albert Einstein High School. She a vegetarian, wears combat boots, and supports Greenpeace. She spends algebra class debating the finer points of Buffy The Vampire Slayer and obsessing over the fact that her mom is dating her teacher. She spends her summers at Miragnac, her grandmother's chateau in France. Which leads us to the main plot point: She is, as it turns out, a princess.



The movie mostly glosses over these quirks. By moving the action from New York to San Francisco, the film loses part of what makes Mia so interesting. No offense, but New York City-raised children are weird in a very specific and mostly wonderful way. San Francisco Mia is adorable, rather than complex. She isn't vegetarian (one of the most famous scenes in the movie involves corn dogs) and while she's awkward, it's apparently nothing some mousse and tweezers can't fix.

