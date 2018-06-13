Sorry, But 'The Princess Diaries' Is A Terrible Film

Here we come to another movie problem: the idea that a perfectly shaped eyebrow and a manicure can make an ugly duckling into a princess. In the books, Mia actively rejects her makeover and describes chewing on her fake nails and various attempts to muss her newly highlighted hair. Movie Mia, in contrast, half-heartedly hides her sleek new 'do with a Kangol hat. (Remember those?) We're supposed to understand that of course Mia looks better now. Her hair is sleek and shiny. She has a pedicure. Her glasses are a thing of a distant, ugly, past.