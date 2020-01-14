Toronto Fashion Week Is Cancelled. Again.

No matter what comes after TFW’s cancellation, fashion insiders say the industry needs to focus on uplifting Canadian designers. Stewart, who will host a breakfast preview of RVNG's fall collection next week, attributes her recent business wins to participating in TFW. “Last year I showed at the [Royal Ontario Museum] because Carolyn Quinn said, ‘I believe in you. I believe in your collection’ and [TFW] got behind me,” she says. “Now this year, I just dressed the Golden Globes, I’m dressing the SAGs. My fashion dreams are coming true.”