Toronto Fashion Week Is Cancelled. Again.

Nikki Wirthensohn Yassemi and StefanWirthensohn of Narces opened their first storefront in Yorkville earlier this month and had planned to use TFW as a jumping-off celebration for the new shop and the coming season. “It’s way easier to attract [customers] under the umbrella of fashion week. They’re interested in other Canadian designers and other Canadian fashion," says Stefan. "Will they give just their time if we say we are doing our own thing? That’s not a guarantee.”