Story from Entertainment

Your 10 Best Bets Dropping On Netflix Canada This December

Aparita Bhandari
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of Michael Lavine/NETFLIX.
Well, whaddaya know. It’s pretty much December, folks. 2020 has almost come to an end — even if it feels like we’re stuck in some bizarre loop. Now, it’s that time of the year. There are lots of movies and shows about the holidays: families getting together, lonely hearts finding love, extended scenes of sipping hot chocolate and skating outdoors through falling snow. I trust you will find your way to those films or shows while scrolling through the latest releases or browsing through old classics.
Instead, here’s a list of alternative viewing options for December, to keep your mind as far away from fa-la-la-la-ing as possible. Except for one pick. After all… ’Tis the season!
Here are my picks for the best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix Canada this December.

More from TV