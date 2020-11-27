Your 10 Best Bets Dropping On Netflix Canada This December

Well, whaddaya know. It’s pretty much December, folks. 2020 has almost come to an end — even if it feels like we’re stuck in some bizarre loop. Now, it’s that time of the year. There are lots of movies and shows about the holidays: families getting together, lonely hearts finding love, extended scenes of sipping hot chocolate and skating outdoors through falling snow. I trust you will find your way to those films or shows while scrolling through the latest releases or browsing through old classics.
Instead, here’s a list of alternative viewing options for December, to keep your mind as far away from fa-la-la-la-ing as possible. Except for one pick. After all… ’Tis the season!
Here are my picks for the best movies and TV shows coming to Netflix Canada this December.