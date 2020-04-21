How This Matching Sweatsuit Became The Unofficial Uniform Of Quarantine

View this post on Instagram
Wow. I mean, WTF. Within the last couple of days, the situation in the world has become at best utterly confusing and at worst kinda terrifying. Am I sick already? Can I leave my house? What do I tell my employees? Will my mom be okay on her flight home today? Can Zod get Coronavirus? Did I buy enough TP? How long will this last? Who’s in charge? What’s next? There’s the awkward and seemingly trivial question of what a brand does during a time like this – business as usual with product release emails and sunny IG posts? I can’t tell you how many people have suggested we start making masks. None of that feels right, but… There’s also the question of what a small business does in a time like this. Entireworld is just that – there’s under 10 of us here making this all happen day to day, without big fancy financial backers supporting us. Our day to day sales are what supports our business and allows us to keep going. So, as we’re working from home and thinking about what we can do to keep ourselves and our business safe, we’re also thinking about all of you at home, feeling the same crazy stuff. And we thought that maybe a cozy Sweatsuit could, if nothing else, provide a little comfort and warmth as we all collectively contemplate the future of the world, and the Entireworld. For the next 3 days, buy a full Sweatsuit (sweatshirt + sweatpants) and receive 25% OFF at checkout. Just enter the promo code SWEATSUITWORLD. Grab some cozy socks, tees, and sweaters while you’re at it. Be safe, Scott and your friends at Entireworld
