Plus-Size Loungewear You’ll Never Want To Take Off

With the whole world doing its part to #StayHome (or at least limit our social lives to our double bubble), most of us are looking for comfort to get us through WFH, baking, and catching up on Netflix. Thankfully, there are more plus-size loungewear options out there than ever before. (Because who needs to wear clothing with buttons ever again?)
We’re seeing plenty of soft-knit casual styles, and layering pieces (like bralettes and bra tops, a major trend on the spring/summer 2020 runways) in classic neutral tones and pretty spring colours.
Here, we’ve rounded up some affordable plus-size loungewear essentials, from sleek matching sets and Insta-worthy robes to super soft T-shirt and sweater dresses that are stylish enough to wear outside of the house — for whenever you do decide to leave. Click through to find 10 of our current faves in our cart right now.
