Easy Desserts Real Home Bakers Are Making In Quarantine

During this time of social-distancing, we're spending more time in the kitchen, both as a way to stay occupied and a way to make delicious treats that will soothe our weary souls. However, baking with limited supplies and shot nerves means many of us are looking for recipes that aren't too difficult and don't require too many ingredients.
That's why we asked real home bakers to share the easy desserts they've been whipping up while in quarantine. From banana bread to four-ingredient cookies, these recipes call for pantry staples and take little time and energy to make. And the best part is, their pay-off is delicious.
Advertisement
Cinnamon Apples
Name: Carly
Age: 26
What ingredients do you need?
Coconut oil, green apples, syrup, cinnamon, and oats.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
It takes probably 10 minutes. Heat up coconut oil on the skillet, add chopped apples, and cook for about 5 minutes, add syrup and oats, and that's it!
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
Discovered on TikTok.
Age: 26
What ingredients do you need?
Coconut oil, green apples, syrup, cinnamon, and oats.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
It takes probably 10 minutes. Heat up coconut oil on the skillet, add chopped apples, and cook for about 5 minutes, add syrup and oats, and that's it!
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
Discovered on TikTok.
Super Simple Peanut Butter Cookies
Name: Meline
Age: 23
What ingredients do you need?
1 cup peanut butter, 1 cup sugar, 1 egg, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (if desired).
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
It takes 15 minutes total. Mix the three ingredients in a bowl until there is a smooth, consistent texture. Use a spoon to scoop out evenly sized blobs of dough, roll them into a ball, place on cookie sheet, and use a fork to squash and create a cross stitch pattern on the top. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until nicely browned.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
My mom has been using this recipe for years. It's been a family go-to when we want something quick and sweet that we get to make with our own hands. It's been a staple for birthdays and other events we need large batches for, because it's so easy to prepare in large quantities.
Age: 23
What ingredients do you need?
1 cup peanut butter, 1 cup sugar, 1 egg, and 1 teaspoon vanilla extract (if desired).
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
It takes 15 minutes total. Mix the three ingredients in a bowl until there is a smooth, consistent texture. Use a spoon to scoop out evenly sized blobs of dough, roll them into a ball, place on cookie sheet, and use a fork to squash and create a cross stitch pattern on the top. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until nicely browned.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
My mom has been using this recipe for years. It's been a family go-to when we want something quick and sweet that we get to make with our own hands. It's been a staple for birthdays and other events we need large batches for, because it's so easy to prepare in large quantities.
Honeycomb Candy
Name: Laura
Age: 56
What ingredients do you need?
1 cup sugar, 1/4 cup corn syrup, 2 tbsp honey, 1/2 cup water, and 2 tsp baking soda.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Put sugar, corn syrup, and honey in pan, add water. Heat to 300 degrees, do not stir. Take off stove and add baking soda. Whisk for 5 seconds and pour into parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Cool 1 hour. Time to make is about 10 minutes, plus 1 hour to cool.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
I remembered having something like it from Rocky Mountain Chocolates.
Age: 56
What ingredients do you need?
1 cup sugar, 1/4 cup corn syrup, 2 tbsp honey, 1/2 cup water, and 2 tsp baking soda.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Put sugar, corn syrup, and honey in pan, add water. Heat to 300 degrees, do not stir. Take off stove and add baking soda. Whisk for 5 seconds and pour into parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Cool 1 hour. Time to make is about 10 minutes, plus 1 hour to cool.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
I remembered having something like it from Rocky Mountain Chocolates.
Advertisement
Banana Bread
Name: Natalie
Age: 35
What ingredients do you need?
3-4 ripe bananas, smashed; 1/3 cup melted butter; 1 cup sugar; 1 egg, beaten; 1 tsp vanilla; 1 tsp baking soda; pinch salt; 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour. No need for a mixer here!
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Preheat oven to 350F. With a wooden spoon, mix the butter into the mashed bananas in large mixing bowl. Mix in sugar, egg, and vanilla. Sprinkle the baking soda and salt over the mixture and mix in. Add the flour last, mix. Pour mixture into a buttered 4x8 inch loaf pan. Bake for an hour, cool on a rack, remove from pan and slice to serve.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
It's in the Carbone Family Cookbook (my husband's family). It's easier than most banana bread recipes and it's the perfect consistency and just sweet enough. SOOO good!
Age: 35
What ingredients do you need?
3-4 ripe bananas, smashed; 1/3 cup melted butter; 1 cup sugar; 1 egg, beaten; 1 tsp vanilla; 1 tsp baking soda; pinch salt; 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour. No need for a mixer here!
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Preheat oven to 350F. With a wooden spoon, mix the butter into the mashed bananas in large mixing bowl. Mix in sugar, egg, and vanilla. Sprinkle the baking soda and salt over the mixture and mix in. Add the flour last, mix. Pour mixture into a buttered 4x8 inch loaf pan. Bake for an hour, cool on a rack, remove from pan and slice to serve.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
It's in the Carbone Family Cookbook (my husband's family). It's easier than most banana bread recipes and it's the perfect consistency and just sweet enough. SOOO good!
No-Churn Lemon Ice Cream
Name: Shannon
Age: 24
What ingredients do you need?
1 tbsp lemon zest, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1 cup sugar, 1/8 tsp sea salt, 1 cup heavy cream, and 1 cup whole milk.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Mix all the ingredients until sugar dissolves. Pour into metal pan and place in freezer for 1 1/2 hours. Take it out to stir. Put back in freezer for 1 1/2 hours.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
The dessert recipe is from Dori Sanders on Food52. Lemons are one of my favourite fruits. Since it's frowned upon to eat and lick lemons all day long, I try to find desserts to satisfy my cravings!
Age: 24
What ingredients do you need?
1 tbsp lemon zest, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 1 cup sugar, 1/8 tsp sea salt, 1 cup heavy cream, and 1 cup whole milk.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Mix all the ingredients until sugar dissolves. Pour into metal pan and place in freezer for 1 1/2 hours. Take it out to stir. Put back in freezer for 1 1/2 hours.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
The dessert recipe is from Dori Sanders on Food52. Lemons are one of my favourite fruits. Since it's frowned upon to eat and lick lemons all day long, I try to find desserts to satisfy my cravings!
Advertisement
Fruity Sponge Cobbler
Name: Willow
Age: 23
What ingredients do you need?
Equal parts by weight of self-raising flour, butter, sugar, and eggs (taking 1 egg to be 50g), plus a little vanilla extract and whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have. I usually go for 150g of everything and as much fruit as I can possibly fit.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Cream together the butter and sugar, add the eggs and vanilla extract, and fold in the flour. In any oven-safe dish, layer down as much fruit as you want (but more is always better). If your fruit is frozen, you should thaw it out, and if it's a hard fruit like apples then it's good to cook them down with some sugar. You don't have to cook them first, but it means you can fit more fruit in the dish! Then dump the sponge mix on top and cook at 350F for 45-ish minutes.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
I honestly have no idea when I started making this! I like it because it's so easy to remember, can easily be scaled up or down, and it's great for using up a glut of rhubarb from the garden or any fruit that has seen better days. Also, it's just really yummy.
Age: 23
What ingredients do you need?
Equal parts by weight of self-raising flour, butter, sugar, and eggs (taking 1 egg to be 50g), plus a little vanilla extract and whatever fresh or frozen fruit you have. I usually go for 150g of everything and as much fruit as I can possibly fit.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Cream together the butter and sugar, add the eggs and vanilla extract, and fold in the flour. In any oven-safe dish, layer down as much fruit as you want (but more is always better). If your fruit is frozen, you should thaw it out, and if it's a hard fruit like apples then it's good to cook them down with some sugar. You don't have to cook them first, but it means you can fit more fruit in the dish! Then dump the sponge mix on top and cook at 350F for 45-ish minutes.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
I honestly have no idea when I started making this! I like it because it's so easy to remember, can easily be scaled up or down, and it's great for using up a glut of rhubarb from the garden or any fruit that has seen better days. Also, it's just really yummy.
Rice Krispie Treats
Name: Kimberly
Age: 25
What ingredients do you need?
Rice Krispies, marshmallows, and butter.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Heat the marshmallows and butter on a slow flame until melted. Turn off burner and stir in Rice Krispies. Pour into a pan lined with parchment paper and let it cool. Cut it into squares or bars.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
It's super easy. No cooking skills required. You can add any toppings if you want. My personal favourite toppings are peanut butter chips. Chocolate chips or M&Ms are great too.
Age: 25
What ingredients do you need?
Rice Krispies, marshmallows, and butter.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Heat the marshmallows and butter on a slow flame until melted. Turn off burner and stir in Rice Krispies. Pour into a pan lined with parchment paper and let it cool. Cut it into squares or bars.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
It's super easy. No cooking skills required. You can add any toppings if you want. My personal favourite toppings are peanut butter chips. Chocolate chips or M&Ms are great too.
Advertisement
Toffee
Name: Mackenzie
Age: 28
What ingredients do you need?
1 cup sugar, 1 cup butter, and 1/8 tsp salt. Chocolate and chopped nuts are optional. You'll also need a candy thermometer.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
This takes about 10 minutes. The part that takes the longest is waiting for the toffee to cool and set. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Put the butter, sugar, and salt in a saucepan. Gradually bring the heat to medium, slowly stirring with a wooden spoon until the butter is melted. Once the butter is melted and the ingredients are combined, only stir occasionally. Allow the mixture to come to a boil. Cook until the mixture is amber in colour and the temperature has reached 285F. Once it hits this temperature, pour it out into the lined pan. Wait 10 minutes or so for it to set. You can top it with some melted chocolate and nuts if you'd like! Break apart and store in an airtight container.
Age: 28
What ingredients do you need?
1 cup sugar, 1 cup butter, and 1/8 tsp salt. Chocolate and chopped nuts are optional. You'll also need a candy thermometer.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
This takes about 10 minutes. The part that takes the longest is waiting for the toffee to cool and set. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Put the butter, sugar, and salt in a saucepan. Gradually bring the heat to medium, slowly stirring with a wooden spoon until the butter is melted. Once the butter is melted and the ingredients are combined, only stir occasionally. Allow the mixture to come to a boil. Cook until the mixture is amber in colour and the temperature has reached 285F. Once it hits this temperature, pour it out into the lined pan. Wait 10 minutes or so for it to set. You can top it with some melted chocolate and nuts if you'd like! Break apart and store in an airtight container.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
I couldn't find store-bought toffee that was thick enough when making some chocolate toffee blondies. I wanted large toffee chips, so I started making my own from scratch. Now chocolate-dipped toffee is a family favourite.
I couldn't find store-bought toffee that was thick enough when making some chocolate toffee blondies. I wanted large toffee chips, so I started making my own from scratch. Now chocolate-dipped toffee is a family favourite.
Apple Crisp
Name: Leah
Age: 39
What ingredients do you need?
Apples, cinnamon, sugar, flour, oatmeal, butter, brown sugar, and lemon (the lemon isn't necessary).
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Peel and cut up about 5 apples and squeeze some lemon juice on them. Toss them with granulated sugar and cinnamon. Throw them in a square baking pan. Dump the butter, sugar, flour, oatmeal, cinnamon into a bowl and squish with your hands until everything is lumpy. Pour on top of the apples. Bake for 30 minutes. Prep takes about 20 minutes — that's mostly peeling and cutting.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
I had a lot of apples that I bought when I was panic shopping. So many apples. I Googled "easy apple dessert." You can sub in a bunch of stuff for brown sugar and definitely lose the lemon if you don't have one!
Age: 39
What ingredients do you need?
Apples, cinnamon, sugar, flour, oatmeal, butter, brown sugar, and lemon (the lemon isn't necessary).
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Peel and cut up about 5 apples and squeeze some lemon juice on them. Toss them with granulated sugar and cinnamon. Throw them in a square baking pan. Dump the butter, sugar, flour, oatmeal, cinnamon into a bowl and squish with your hands until everything is lumpy. Pour on top of the apples. Bake for 30 minutes. Prep takes about 20 minutes — that's mostly peeling and cutting.
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
I had a lot of apples that I bought when I was panic shopping. So many apples. I Googled "easy apple dessert." You can sub in a bunch of stuff for brown sugar and definitely lose the lemon if you don't have one!
Advertisement
S'mores Cookies Skillet
Name: Shalean
Age: 31
What ingredients do you need?
Chocolate chips, cookie dough, and marshmallows.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Layer the bottom of a skillet with chocolate chips, top with cookie dough, and bake for 18 minutes on 350F. Remove from the oven, top with marshmallows, and broil until toasty!
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
We're always coming up with skillet desserts, and our SoFlo Fooodie followers really enjoy them. It's quick, delicious and does not require much!
Age: 31
What ingredients do you need?
Chocolate chips, cookie dough, and marshmallows.
How do you make it and how long does it typically take?
Layer the bottom of a skillet with chocolate chips, top with cookie dough, and bake for 18 minutes on 350F. Remove from the oven, top with marshmallows, and broil until toasty!
How did you discover or come up with this easy dessert and why do you like it?
We're always coming up with skillet desserts, and our SoFlo Fooodie followers really enjoy them. It's quick, delicious and does not require much!
Advertisement