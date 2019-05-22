Puffed-Sleeve Tops Are Trending — & These Ones Are On Sale

When I first read Anne of Green Gables in the early ’90s, grunge-inspired, and minimalist fashions were trending, and Anne’s much wished-for puffed sleeves were far from fashionable. These days, full, dramatic puff and leg-of-mutton shaped sleeves are back in fashion, and I couldn’t be more thrilled.
While I may not be able to pull off the full-on prairie or Batsheva-dress look, which combines full sleeves with high-necked collars and other Victorian frills, I’ve found myself recently coveting puff-sleeve tops that are still sleek enough to be worn with chic denim or tailored shorts for spring.
Here are three ways you could wear the voluminous-sleeve trend right now that feels effortless, not fussy. And each blouse is on sale!