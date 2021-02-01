Valentine’s Day Lingerie You’ll Feel Good In The 364 Other Days Of The Year

In these times when swapping out sweats for jeans takes effort, elaborate corsets and intricate garter belts may be too much, even when you’re in the mood for romance. Instead, can we propose a less-is-more approach to lingerie this Valentine’s season?
Remember, comfortable doesn’t have to mean dull or basic! From ultra-sheer, all-black sets to cool-girl lace to pretty bodysuits that can also be worn out under a favourite cardigan, there are plenty of sexy lingerie options made for real living (and real bodies).
Here, 15 lingerie picks that you’ll look — and feel — amazing in, V-Day and beyond.
Remember, comfortable doesn’t have to mean dull or basic! From ultra-sheer, all-black sets to cool-girl lace to pretty bodysuits that can also be worn out under a favourite cardigan, there are plenty of sexy lingerie options made for real living (and real bodies).
Here, 15 lingerie picks that you’ll look — and feel — amazing in, V-Day and beyond.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.