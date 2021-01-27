The New Loungewear Trends You’ll Want To Wear 24/7

Now that we’re wearing sweats pretty much 24/7, it’s no surprise that brands have been making casualwear and athflow styles a big design priority and launching new ranges left and right. On the spring/summer 2021 runways, for example, there were track pants at Celine and sweatsuits at Rodarte and Balenciaga.
Some of the top fashion and athleisure trends from last year, including tie-dye and matching sweatsuits, aren’t showing any signs of slowing down, they’ve just been updated with fresh colours and new features. But there is (thankfully) also lots of variety this season — after all, there are only so many pairs of grey joggers you can fit in your closet. (Tip: If you don't want to buy a new sweatsuit, it's possible to update an existing set by layering on a cute, removable collar or even adding some custom hand embroidery.)
From retro-inspired tracksuits to silk sets, there are many easy ways to change up your at-home wardrobe right now without compromising comfort or style. Whether it’s adding a splash of colour to your day or seeking casualwear faves in super-cozy sherpa and waffle-knits, these are the sweatpant and loungewear trends you'll see everywhere in 2021.
Some of the top fashion and athleisure trends from last year, including tie-dye and matching sweatsuits, aren’t showing any signs of slowing down, they’ve just been updated with fresh colours and new features. But there is (thankfully) also lots of variety this season — after all, there are only so many pairs of grey joggers you can fit in your closet. (Tip: If you don't want to buy a new sweatsuit, it's possible to update an existing set by layering on a cute, removable collar or even adding some custom hand embroidery.)
From retro-inspired tracksuits to silk sets, there are many easy ways to change up your at-home wardrobe right now without compromising comfort or style. Whether it’s adding a splash of colour to your day or seeking casualwear faves in super-cozy sherpa and waffle-knits, these are the sweatpant and loungewear trends you'll see everywhere in 2021.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.