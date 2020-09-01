While some of us are itching for any excuse to dress up — personally, I’ve been known to show up to socially distanced outdoor hangs in attire that could easily work at a dressy casual wedding — in 2020, clothing has become less about impressing other people, and more of a thing to swaddle ourselves in as we watch the world around us shatter into a million pieces. It’s about physical comfort, yes, but it’s also about emotional comfort via familiarity, and finding things that make us feel like, if not the best version of ourselves, then at least a version of ourselves that can handle all that’s being thrown at us on a daily basis while still maintaining a bit of who we were before, and who we hope to be after.