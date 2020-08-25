The 24-Hour Wardrobe: PJs That Can Totally Pass For Stylish Daywear

While our lives are hardly high-impact these days, it’s quite the opposite of our wardrobes. With a limited repertoire of events and destinations, we’ve got less reason to cycle through outfits — meaning we’re now asking our garments to do double (sometimes triple) duty as we wear them throughout the day and into the night. Even our dresses are no longer relegated to eveningwear as we’re now eating, napping, and errand running all in the same damn frock! It’s a lot to ask of a single item, so we set out to find clothes that were up to the 24-hour task.
The pieces that we assembled for our 24-hour wardrobe can truly do it all: they keep us cocooned as we sleep, comfy as we laptop the day away on our couch, and cute on those rare occasions that we hit the streets for a walk or an outdoor cocktail. Click through to see 12 of these pajama-like pieces that can totally pass for stylish daywear — so much so, that it's likely no one will ever guess you just rolled out of bed and never got around to changing.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.