The 24-Hour Wardrobe: PJs That Can Totally Pass For Stylish Daywear

The pieces that we assembled for our 24-hour wardrobe can truly do it all: they keep us cocooned as we sleep, comfy as we laptop the day away on our couch , and cute on those rare occasions that we hit the streets for a walk or an outdoor cocktail . Click through to see 12 of these pajama-like pieces that can totally pass for stylish daywear — so much so, that it's likely no one will ever guess you just rolled out of bed and never got around to changing.