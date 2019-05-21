Story from NYC Rooftop Bar Guide

PHOTOGRAPHED BY CHRISTINA DUN.
We’re finally out with the cold and in with the T-shirt weather. It’s time to enjoy the great outdoors with a drink in hand, and what better way to do that than heading to a place that instantly makes you feel like you're on vacation but doesn't require you to get on a plane.
From frozen cocktails to craft beers, our favorite NYC hotspots have something for everyone. You can swing by rooftops for the views, or check out beer gardens for the backyard vibes, but either way, we think you'll get into that summertime mood. Read on for what we think are some of the city’s best outdoor watering holes, and get ready to put your sunglasses on and start sippin’.
PHOTOGRAPHED BY NOAH FECKS.
The Polynesian

Tropical cocktails rule at this Midtown rooftop bar, which will transport you to an oasis of vacation vibes. It sits on top of the Pod Hotel Times Square, and you can even get large format punch bowls to share with your friends. Bonus: They come in fun vessels, like clam shells and pirate chests.

400 W 42nd Street (at 9th Ave.); (855) 763-7666
Gilligan’s

This spot will immediately put you on island time. It's now open for the season inside the Soho Grand Hotel, and features local ingredient-driven dishes and summertime cocktails. Grab a Frozen Watermelon Margarita or a Matcha Colada and feel like you’re instantly on vacation. It's got a fun, tropical feel, right in downtown Manhattan.

310 West Broadway (between Grand St. and Canal St.); (212) 965-3265
PHOTOGRAPHED BY NOAH FECKS.
Santina

This outdoor patio is right under the High Line in Chelsea, and it’s a little piece of the Amalfi Coast right in the city. Inspired by the airy, sun-drenched area of Italy, Santina is great for people watching. It’s also bright, open, and bursting with color. The space was designed by the architect of the nearby Whitney Museum, so you can also get your art fix while getting your drink on! And just in time for summer, there is a new Spritz menu.

820 Washington Street (at Gansevoort St.); (212) 254-3000
Brooklyn Crab

Seafood, games, and drinks, what more can you ask for? This multi-level hangout has a lot going on. Whether you're looking for a bucket of steamed crabs or want to play corn hole with a frozen margarita in hand, you've come to the right place. Also, if you're looking for a deal, Wednesdays have an all-day happy hour featuring $1 oysters and $5 Heineken drafts. Bonus: take a ride on the ferry to get to Red Hook on a sunny day.

24 Reed Street (between Conover St. and Van Brunt St.); (718) 643-2722
Gallow Green

If you’re looking for rooftop garden vibes, this spot is for you. This plant-filled space has a bunch of wooden tables, and can be great for groups. It has a rustic charm and you can sometimes even catch some live music.

542 W 27th Street (between 10th Ave. and 11th Ave.); (212) 564-1662
Clinton Hall Williamsburg

This location of NYC favorite Clinton Hall boasts the city's only solar-powered rooftop beer garden. Soak up the sun, play some giant Jenga, and grab a drink from the selection of beer on tap. The menu is also filled with shareable bites and colorful cocktails. Looking for some extra fun? Thursdays feature Drag Bingo. It's located at the Pod Williamsburg Hotel, and it's great for large groups.

247 Metropolitan Avenue (at North 3rd St.); (929) 419-6988
The Springs

This Brooklyn hot spot features backyard pool party vibes, rainbow colored walls, and colorful cocktails. Inspired by the retro oasis vibes of Southern California, this bar has a laid-back, vintage feel. The menu features a variety of beer and even frozen slushy cocktails, perfect to cool off in the hot weather.

224 Franklin Street (at Green St.); (347) 227-7114
Westlight

Set atop The William Vale hotel in Williamsburg, you can drink with an amazing, unobstructed view of Manhattan. It features a chic setting and a sophisticated cocktail menu, making it a great day or night spot.

111 N 12th Street (at Wythe Ave.); (718) 307-7100
PHOTOGRAPHED BY AZUL ROOFTOP.
Azul

You'll find this Cuban-inspired rooftop above Hotel Hugo in Soho. It transports guests to Old Havana, with refreshing cocktails and light bites. This spot channels a soulful Cuban cantina vibe, which is perfect for a summer night.

525 Greenwich Street (between Vandam St. and Spring St.); 212-608-4848
PHOTOGRAPHED BY PUBLIC HOTEL.
PUBLIC Hotel

There are two great outdoor options here: The Roof and Public Kitchen. Opening for the season, Public's rooftop will feature new cocktails and incredible views, perfect for catching the sunset. Meanwhile on the ground floor, the patio outside Public Kitchen has an urban backyard garden feel, with a full bar and an ice cream cart coming soon.

215 Chrystie Street (between E Houston St. and Stanton St.); (212) 735-6000
City Vineyard

City Winery opened up this waterfront outpost and it's a fun spot for food, wine, and views. It's located along the Hudson River at Pier 26 in Tribeca. Whether you're a wine fan, or are just looking for a roof deck to lounge on, you're in luck.

233 West Street (between Hubert St. and N Moore St.); (646) 677-8350
PHOTOGRAPH BY HYLA SKOPITZ.
The Met Rooftop

For an iconic view of the city, head to the Met Rooftop while visiting the museum. Officially named the Cantor Rooftop Garden, it's a lovely spot to take in the view and artwork. There are usually additional art installations up there, as well as a sunset happy hour. The drinks aren't cheap, but the views might be worth it.

1000 5th Avenue (at E 82nd St.); (212) 535-7710
The Crown

This summer, the rooftop at Hotel 50 Bowery has launched a seasonal experience: Royal Summer. Think drinks like the "Mint To Be Majestic" and the "Royally Crushed." Located in the heart of Chinatown, this bar features views of the city, as well as a downtown chic vibe.

50 Bowery (between Canal St. and Bayard St.); (212) 508-8000
Grand Banks

Get your drink on while sitting on this retired fishing boat located along the Hudson River in Tribeca. With a great raw bar selection and a list of nautically-inspired cocktails, this floating bar will have you feeling like you're out at sea.

Pier 25 (at Hudson River Park); (212) 660-6312
Habana Outpost

Located in Fort Greene, Brooklyn, Habana Outpost has a great outdoor space where you can enjoy frozen cocktails and its famous corn. It's a vibrant and energetic neighborhood spot. Fun fact: It's also New York's first solar-powered restaurant.

757 Fulton Street, Brooklyn (at South Portland Ave.); (718) 858-9500
