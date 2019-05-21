We’re finally out with the cold and in with the T-shirt weather. It’s time to enjoy the great outdoors with a drink in hand, and what better way to do that than heading to a place that instantly makes you feel like you're on vacation but doesn't require you to get on a plane.
From frozen cocktails to craft beers, our favorite NYC hotspots have something for everyone. You can swing by rooftops for the views, or check out beer gardens for the backyard vibes, but either way, we think you'll get into that summertime mood. Read on for what we think are some of the city’s best outdoor watering holes, and get ready to put your sunglasses on and start sippin’.
The Polynesian
Tropical cocktails rule at this Midtown rooftop bar, which will transport you to an oasis of vacation vibes. It sits on top of the Pod Hotel Times Square, and you can even get large format punch bowls to share with your friends. Bonus: They come in fun vessels, like clam shells and pirate chests.
400 W 42nd Street (at 9th Ave.); (855) 763-7666
Santina
This outdoor patio is right under the High Line in Chelsea, and it’s a little piece of the Amalfi Coast right in the city. Inspired by the airy, sun-drenched area of Italy, Santina is great for people watching. It’s also bright, open, and bursting with color. The space was designed by the architect of the nearby Whitney Museum, so you can also get your art fix while getting your drink on! And just in time for summer, there is a new Spritz menu.
820 Washington Street (at Gansevoort St.); (212) 254-3000
Clinton Hall Williamsburg
This location of NYC favorite Clinton Hall boasts the city's only solar-powered rooftop beer garden. Soak up the sun, play some giant Jenga, and grab a drink from the selection of beer on tap. The menu is also filled with shareable bites and colorful cocktails. Looking for some extra fun? Thursdays feature Drag Bingo. It's located at the Pod Williamsburg Hotel, and it's great for large groups.
247 Metropolitan Avenue (at North 3rd St.); (929) 419-6988
Azul
You'll find this Cuban-inspired rooftop above Hotel Hugo in Soho. It transports guests to Old Havana, with refreshing cocktails and light bites. This spot channels a soulful Cuban cantina vibe, which is perfect for a summer night.
525 Greenwich Street (between Vandam St. and Spring St.); 212-608-4848
PUBLIC Hotel
There are two great outdoor options here: The Roof and Public Kitchen. Opening for the season, Public's rooftop will feature new cocktails and incredible views, perfect for catching the sunset. Meanwhile on the ground floor, the patio outside Public Kitchen has an urban backyard garden feel, with a full bar and an ice cream cart coming soon.
215 Chrystie Street (between E Houston St. and Stanton St.); (212) 735-6000
The Met Rooftop
For an iconic view of the city, head to the Met Rooftop while visiting the museum. Officially named the Cantor Rooftop Garden, it's a lovely spot to take in the view and artwork. There are usually additional art installations up there, as well as a sunset happy hour. The drinks aren't cheap, but the views might be worth it.
1000 5th Avenue (at E 82nd St.); (212) 535-7710
