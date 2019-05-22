The Best Outdoor Bars In NYC To Visit On Your Holiday

We’re finally out with the cold and in with the T-shirt weather. It’s time to enjoy the great outdoors with a drink in hand, and what better way to do that than heading to a place that instantly makes you feel like you're on vacation but doesn't require you to get on a plane.
From frozen cocktails to craft beers, our favorite NYC hotspots have something for everyone. You can swing by rooftops for the views, or check out beer gardens for the backyard vibes, but either way, we think you'll get into that summertime mood. Read on for what we think are some of the city’s best outdoor watering holes, and get ready to put your sunglasses on and start sippin’.