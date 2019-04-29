Skip navigation!
Christina Dun
NYC Rooftop Bar Guide
These NYC Bars Are Perfect For All Your Outdoor Drinking Needs
Christina Dun
20 hours ago
New York
These 10 Restaurants Are Some Of NYC's Best Hidden Gems
Christina Dun
Apr 29, 2019
Home
Bobby Berk On His New Website, His Love Of Jones Bar-B-Q Sauce & Splurging On...
Christina Dun
Apr 5, 2019
Travel
Heading Home For The Holidays? Jonathan Van Ness Has Some Choice ...
Jonathan Van Ness seems like he’d be the best travel companion. And in his opinion, he is. If he had to choose between which of Queer Eye’s Fab 5 is
by
Christina Dun
Recipes
How My Twin Sister & I Make Our Favorite Dish For Less Than $10
Refinery29's My Kitchen Sink is an exploration of our most meaningful recipes — the go-to dishes that we turn to time and again. Not only do we enjoy
by
Christina Dun
Food Trends
Antoni Porowski's First Restaurant Menu Represents "Weekday ...
When Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski was a kid, he always wished he could have TV dinners. Fast-forward to 2018, where he has TV dinner-inspired dishes on
by
Christina Dun
Movies
The New
Lion King
Movie Has A LOT To Live Up To
Talk about some big paws to fill. Disney classic The Lion King is getting yet another sequel, and this installment of our favorite animated story that
by
Christina Dun
Movies
There’s Another
Jem And The Holograms
Trailer & It’s Jus...
There has been some major hype surrounding the upcoming girl band flick Jem and the Holograms but this newly-released second trailer really isn't helping.
by
Christina Dun
Food & Drinks
The 5 Phases Of A Pinterest Fail
Scrolling through Pinterest can lead to some serious culinary inspiration. From cute cookies to elaborate pies, you can't help but want to give the pretty
by
Christina Dun
Entertainment News
Watch This News Anchor Go On A Hilarious Rant About The Kardashians
John Brown, a news anchor at Fox 35 in Orlando, found himself pretty fed up last week. The reason? The Kardashians. “I’m having a good Friday, so I
by
Christina Dun
Entertainment News
Jared Leto’s Lawyer Wants You To Stop Talking About The Size Of H...
Attorney Allison S. Hart has a bone to pick with certain folks spreading rumors about a certain celebrity client's, er, bone. The Lavely & Singer
by
Christina Dun
Entertainment News
Why Isn't Kim Kardashian's Selfie Book Selling?
Despite Kim Kardashian West having more than 40 million followers on Instagram, apparently her fans aren’t as dedicated to her selfies as she may have
by
Christina Dun
Music
Brazilian Artist Karol Conka Opens Up About Discrimination, Self-...
Karol Conka isn’t your average rapper. With killer confidence, a style all her own, and a sound that blends pop, R&B and traditional Brazilian music,
by
Christina Dun
TV Shows
Tom Cruise Lip-Synced The Weeknd’s “Can’t Feel My Face” & It Was ...
The latest guest to face off against Jimmy Fallon in an epic lip-sync battle on The Tonight Show was the one and only Tom Cruise. We'll admit, we
by
Christina Dun
Entertainment News
This Video Of Shia LaBeouf Is Actually Terrifying
Entertainment Tonight got their hands on a pretty chilling video that shows Shia LaBeouf in an argument with his girlfriend, Mia Goth, in Germany on
by
Christina Dun
TV Shows
Why Aren't The Bachelorettes Kicking Butt In Business?
Tonight's Bachelorette finale will see one of the most shocking (or, at least one of the weirdest) seasons of the reality series come to an end. Whether
by
Christina Dun
Movies
Charlie Hunnam Is The King Arthur Of Our Dreams
Now that is one dashing Brit. Sons of Anarchy actor Charlie Hunnam is Entertainment Weekly’s latest cover star, and yes, we know, it’s a pretty great
by
Christina Dun
Music
Nicki Minaj Has A Theory About Why "Anaconda" Was Snubbed By The ...
Nicki's got a bone to pick with MTV. The MTV Video Music Awards nominations were announced today and there were some pretty strong reactions to the ones
by
Christina Dun
TV Shows
The Cast Of
The Wire
Finally Reunited — For A Great Cause
Now this is what we call a reunion. Sixteen cast members of the hit HBO drama The Wire went back to their stomping grounds in Baltimore for "Wired Up!
by
Christina Dun
TV Shows
The Only Emmy Nomination That Matters, According To Twitter
Today was a good day — no, a pretty freakin' fantastic day — for Orphan Black fans. Throughout all the excitement surrounding this year's Emmy
by
Christina Dun
Music
Drop Everything — Lana Del Rey's Haunting New Track "Honeymoon" I...
Lana Del Rey is such a tease — with her upcoming album, that is. For months now, the “Young and Beautiful” singer has been making us burst with
by
Christina Dun
Entertainment News
Caitlyn Jenner Answers The Emotional Fan Questions That Made Her ...
Caitlyn Jenner is the blogger we’ve been waiting for. After publishing a heartfelt debut blog entry to her new website on July 6, Jenner was flooded
by
Christina Dun
Entertainment News
Penelope & North West Have The Cutest Birthday Party Without Scot...
Instagram is looking extra cute today, thanks to Kim Kardashian’s pics of North West and Penelope Disick. The pint-sized pair are all-smiles in this
by
Christina Dun
Entertainment News
Blake Lively Is Now A Brunette — Adjust Your Worldview Accordingly
Serena van der Woodsen is slowly moving to the dark side. Our favorite blondie, Blake Lively, revealed a new ‘do on Instagram, showing the world that
by
Christina Dun
Books & Art
Attention, Harper Lee Fans:
Go Set A Watchman
Is Coming ...
As if you weren’t excited enough for Harper Lee’s second novel, Go Set A Watchman, there’s even more to be pumped about: You can get a sneak peek
by
Christina Dun
Entertainment News
Sandra Bullock Is "Embarrassed" By The Way Women Are Treated Online
The internet is a big bully, and Sandra Bullock has had just about enough. "Women are attacked, and it's not because of who we are as people, it's
by
Christina Dun
TV Shows
Cheryl Burke Withdraws From Miss USA Hosting Duties After Donald ...
Sorry Donald Trump, but you're getting fired in more ways than one. The latest to fire back from all the Trump controversy is Dancing With The Stars
by
Christina Dun
