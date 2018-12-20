Heading Home For The Holidays? Jonathan Van Ness Has Some Choice Travel Advice

What was the last thing you watched on a plane?

The last thing I watched on a plane was The Haunting of Hill House. Which is so scary, but I have to say that ending made me want to take my face and connect it to my tray table angrily. How dare you spell out the point of your show that hardcore! Like, my brain works. It lives between my ears, and if your reading level is above second grade, I did not need you to spell that out for me that hard. It was so good, and I was so scared, but you spoon fed me that conclusion so aggressively, and I don’t appreciate it. I would like to draw my own conclusions. Obviously ghosts and goblins are regrets, and addictions and stuff, like, duh. That’s what your whole show is about. And then you spell it out like that in the last 30 seconds? Get it together. It was great, it was great. It’s just the ending, you know. But isn’t that the thing with the genre horror films? Everyone’s a critic.