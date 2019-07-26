New York is full of hidden bars and half the fun is finding them. You might walk by and never even know there's a speakeasy in there! If you have to go through an old telephone booth, find a secret entrance in a Five Guys, or ring a bell for entry, it's all part of the adventure.
Whether you’re in the mood for a glass of wine in a dimly lit basement, or a craft cocktail from a tea cup in a bar behind a old toy shop, a speakeasy is always a unique drinking experience. It's also a great way to explore the city and show visitors just how cool you are for knowing "the spots."
But if you don't have time to put in all the legwork yourself, fear not. We've rounded up the ultimate list of all the speakeasies that are worth finding and how to get in.