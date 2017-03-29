Skip navigation!
Roaring Twenties
New York
These Are The Best Speakeasies in NYC
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Home
You Could Live In
The Great Gatsby
Mansion (For A Cool $85 Million)
Natalie Gontcharova
Mar 29, 2017
Fashion
Take It Back To The '20s With These 30 Flapper Costumes
Bianca Heyward
Oct 5, 2016
Living
A 1920s-Inspired Wedding In San Francisco
Martha Stewart We...
Aug 9, 2014
Street Style
50 Lawn-Party Outfits Gatsby Would Approve
The South has the Kentucky Derby. London, Wimbledon. And, here in New York, we've got our own dressed-to-the-nines spectator-sport event, the annual Veuve
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
The Dainty, Deco Jewels For The Anti-Gatsby Girl
It's no secret we're digging the shift away from clunky, statement baubles. And, Erica Weiner's delicate, vintage-inspired aesthetic is perfectly aligned
by
Ellen Hoffman
Celebrity Style
Flapper Girl Drops Acid: The Lupita Nyong'o Met Gala Story
This is the moment we have all been waiting for, people. Lupita Nyong'o has arrived at the 2014 Met Gala. As a reminder, the theme this year is "White Tie
by
Lexi Nisita
Makeup
Flapper-Inspired Makeup To Start The Weekend Right
In many ways, the flappers of the 1920s paved the way for our modern obsession with makeup. It's not just that flapper fashion began appearing around the
by
Gabrielle Korn
Fashion
All That Jazz: The Best
Gatsby
Accessories
You don't need to have actually seen Baz Luhrmann’s hypnotically opulent take on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s American masterpiece to enjoy the new
by
Gabriel Bell
Health
Do These Weight Loss Tips From The 1920s Still Hold Up Today?
If you're one of those people that tends to fall for every Paleo-tastic fad diet that comes your way (we know how it is), you may be surprised to learn
by
Tara Rasmus
Politics
Cara Delevinge Smolders At Cannes And Shuts Down Burberry Rumors
Cara Delevingne was the embodiment of this year's Costume Institute Punk: Chaos to Couture exhibition. To further prove she can both do chaos and
by
Hayden Manders
Makeup
Be A Deco Darling With These Gatsby-Inspired Beauty Picks
The Great Gatsby has been my favorite book since Mr. Kennedy's 9th Grade Honors English class. When I met Daisy Buchanan, I instantly found her intriguing
by
Lara Ramos
Makeup
J. Lawr Absolutely Kills It At
Great Gatsby
By Wearing B...
Oh, dear readers: It is no secret we are Team Lawrence here at R29. We are awash with Jennifer Lawrence banners and waving Jennifer Lawrence flags. In
by
Leila Brillson
Celebrity Style
Well, This Is Awkward... Anna Wintour & Marc Jacobs See Double
What happens when two people show up at an event wearing the same thing? It's a cringe-inducing, eye-averting, fashion faux-pas. And what happens when
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Food & Drinks
Sip In Style With This
Great Gatsby
Homage Cocktail
There's something about this almost-warm weather that makes us long for the languid days of summer more than we have all winter. Yacht parties, fizzy
by
Kelsey Miller
Travel
Calling Daisys & Jays: This Great Gatsby Hotel Suite Is Off The Hook
Always Sometimes, we're positive we would have been so much better off growing up in the roaring '20s. There's just something so, well, sexy, about
by
Seija Rankin
Designers
Gasp! Get A Load Of Prada's
Great Gatsby
Sketches
It's safe to say that costume designer Catherine Martin has the sickest job in Tinseltown. Responsible for the wardrobe of The Great Gatsby, she's been
by
Sarah St. Lifer
New York
So Great: Go Back To The '20s With The Plaza's Great Gatsby Holid...
To say we have Gatsby fever would be a total understatement. Between the cast (Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan, and Tobey Maguire!), the clothes, and
by
Susan Williamson
New York
Street Style: The Chicest Lawn Party Ever Gets A Gatsby Twist
Is it just us, or were the Roaring '20s simply the best decade of all time? Everything just seemed more glamourous back then — just think about the
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Guess Which Retailer Dressed Leo For All Of
The Great Gatsby<...
Anticipation for Baz Lurhmann’s The Great Gastby has been steadily growing since the release of the trailer a few short weeks ago. We’ve been swept
by
Naomi Nachmani
Styling Tips
Steal Diane Birch's
Gatsby
Diva Style
There's a classic feel to singer Diane Birch's music, and a wild, vintage slant to her embellished, elegant look. Too much is just about enough for the
by
Us
Washington DC
Gatsby Fever: We've Got A Super-Cool (And Kinda Creepy) Factoid F...
If you were online at all yesterday, you probably know that the trailer for Baz Luhrmann's remake of The Great Gatsby was released to major fanfare
by
Alina Gonzalez
New York
Get Your
Gatsby
-Branded Gear
Before
Carey And L...
We've already alerted you to the fact that Great Gatsby style (and Daisy Buchanan in particular) is mos' definitely having its moment thanks to the
by
Gabriel Bell
Shopping
Channeling: Daisy Buchanan's '20s Style
Between the very exciting pictures being leaked from the set of The Great Gatsby and the charm of it's leading lady Carey Mulligan, our expectations are
by
Gina Marinelli
Shopping
14 Art-Deco Wares That Feel Entirely Cutting Edge
While the '60s are overwhelmingly our closet's current era of choice, a few weeks ago when we were Downtown trying the new UMAMIcatessen, the beautiful
by
Brenna Egan
Los Angeles
The Battle Over West Egg: We Attempt To Recast Jay Gatsby (Sorry ...
At all of the swanky cocktail parties in town, lately, everyone and their mother seems to be abuzz about Baz Luhrmann's upcoming take on The Great
by
Brenna Egan
Los Angeles
THE Artsy NYE Party For All You Procrastinators!
LACMA is inviting you to get rip roaring tipsy, '20s style, at its first-ever NYE party this Saturday! For one night only, the Golden Stag at the Park
by
Brenna Egan
Shopping
Steal It! Gatsby-Worthy Party Shoes And Beautiful M. Patmos Knits...
Remember when you were little and you had that one special pair of party shoes (for us, it was black patent leather Mary Janes) that you'd find any excuse
by
Us
Fashion
Have A Modern-Day Gatsby Moment In This Must-Know New Line
Brooklyn designer Caron Callahan's spring '12 lookbook gives us a glimpse at what it might be like to break into an amazing estate and play dress-up in
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Fashion
Swing Into The Holiday Season With This Sparkling, Speakeasy-Read...
With emails, texts, and BBMs bombarding you from morning to night, it's nearly impossible to imagine — let alone embrace — a simpler, glitzier time
by
Us
Events
Girly Girls Rejoice: Alice + Olivia Goes Gatsby In The Garden
Last season, Alice + Olivia designer Stacey Bendet told us she was time-traveling, borrowing from different eras for her design inspiration. This season,
by
Leila Brillson
