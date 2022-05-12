I’m Kicking Off My Thirties With A Ride On The Wild Side

She’s right; something clicked in me inside of that Slingshot. I won’t lie and say that it unlocked the adrenaline addict in me — I won’t be jumping 10,000 feet out of a plane or swimming with sharks in the Maldives anytime soon, thank you very much — but behind the wheel, I realized that new things may be nerve-racking, but they are not impossible. I can take risks and actually survive them. More than just surviving, even — I can thrive in these new experiences. And with only a few months left in my twenties, I’m ready to step out of my comfort zone to ensure that this next decade is the adventure of a lifetime.