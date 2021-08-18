Caramel Curves Motorcycle Club On Being Co-Signed By Rihanna And The City That Made Them

After taking a break in the wake of Hurricane Katrina’s devastation, Caramel Curves started up again in 2006 as both a biker club and support group. It would be a few years before Caramel Curves would begin to gain attention within their NOLA community as the pink smoke that would emit from their bikes began catching people’s attention. Now, with over 50,000 followers on Instagram, Caramel Curves credits New Orleans in making the biker club who they are. Smith points to the second line — a New Orleans tradition where people gather to watch as dancers accompanied by a jazz band parade in the streets — as one of the aspects that has made riding in the city particularly exciting. “[Second line] is what makes most people I know get motorbikes,” Smith says. “From being able to zig zag through all the traffic that second line starts. And that’s why people mainly pull their bikes out to go and stunt.”