It's no secret we're digging the shift away from clunky, statement baubles. And, Erica Weiner's delicate, vintage-inspired aesthetic is perfectly aligned with the sentiment. The designer's just-updated 1909 fine jewelry collection is putting this season's dainty trend to the test with 16 seriously gorgeous styles. The rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings have a slightly Deco feel but without the oversized, costume-like quality people tend to associate with the period's accessories. Aren't we kind of over last year's Gatsby references anyway?
If diamond-and-opal checkerboard earrings, skinny, multi-stone bangles, and Deco bow rings are your bag, look no further. The items range from $275 to $3,400, but rest assured you'll wear and love these timeless gems for years to come — making them well worth the splurge.
So, go ahead: ice yo'self.
