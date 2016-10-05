Take It Back To The '20s With These 30 Flapper Costumes

Ah, the Roaring '20s. An era marked by jazz, prohibition, and oh! women's fashion. As the corset died, ladies waved goodbye to their conservative wardrobes and swapped their floor-grazing, dust bunny-collecting looks for something with a little more...razzle-dazzle. Enter the era's most fashionable party girl: the flapper. A sensible heel, decorative headpieces (think more Daisy Buchanan, less Philip Treacy), and loose, sparkly dresses that left arms and legs exposed.
You might be picking up what we're throwing down here, but, if you're still figuring out a last-minute Halloween costume and happen to have a sequined dress and some pearls lying around, a flapper might be your leg to
stand dance on. Ahead, we've compiled some of the internet's best Gatsby-themed getups from Halloweens past, so you — wait for it — can get down. Pun sold separately.
