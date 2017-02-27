Skip navigation!
'20s Style Guide
Beauty
Use These Products When Your Skin Is Stressed Out
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Fashion
Here’s The Actual Reason Last Night’s Red Carpet Was So Boring
Connie Wang
Feb 27, 2017
Skin Care
9 Women On Why They Got Botox In Their 20s — & Keep Getting It
Alix Tunell
Jan 24, 2017
Work & Money
Earning 6 Figures In Your Twenties Is Totally Possible
Us
Oct 7, 2016
Fashion
Take It Back To The '20s With These 30 Flapper Costumes
Ah, the Roaring '20s. An era marked by jazz, prohibition, and oh! women's fashion. As the corset died, ladies waved goodbye to their conservative
by
Bianca Heyward
Pop Culture
Nicole Kidman Compares Her 20s To Taylor Swift's
Some twentysomethings are all about enjoying the single life. Others can't wait to settle down. Nicole Kidman happened to be the latter. The 49-year-old
by
Erin Donnelly
Work & Money
The 6 Money Mistakes To Avoid In Your 20s
If only. Are there two other words that have the ability to make you feel so wistful or guilty about something you did in the past? If only I said hi. If
by
Jean Chatzky
TV Shows
What Would
Rugrats
Characters Be Like In Their 20s?
We may be in a golden age of television drama, but the '90s were arguably the golden age of cartoons. (To be fair, we were kids then so we might be a
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Food & Drinks
If You're In Your 20s, You Should Know How To Make These Dishes
This article was originally published on July 27, 2016. We all have those friends who are mini Ina Gartens in the making — always whipping up fancy
by
Zoe Bain
Body
What It's Really Like To Have A Kid In Your 20s
The average age of new mothers in the U.S. has been steadily rising since the 1970s, when the number was just 21.4 — by the late ‘90s, it had
by
Maya Kachroo-Levine
Body
29 Things We Learned About Body Acceptance In Our 20s
We’re all about body positivity — but the movement comes with bit of a catch. It can sometimes feel like there’s a pressure associated with the
by
Maya Kachroo-Levine
New York
What It's Really Like Being An Artist In Your 20s
It’s the oldest tale in NYC history: a young, hungry artist moves to the Big Apple to pursue her passion, get her big break, and discover herself along
by
Gina Marinelli
Living
5 Happiness Secrets I Wish I'd Known In My 20s
I spent most of my 20s living in New York City, a metropolis that fed me (too much), broke me, revived me, and shaped me. NYC is one of the great loves
by
Laura Leigh Abby
Pop Culture
The Lesson Oprah Learned In Her 20s That Everyone Should Know
Today, Oprah Winfrey turns 62. For those who grew up watching her tackle tough issues and give away cars, it's hard to imagine she was ever a
by
Molly Horan
Books & Art
The One Piece Of Advice That Makes All The Difference In Your 20s
The day after I graduated from college, I moved to New York City. Many of my classmates did the same — New York was the main destination for our class,
by
Anna Pitoniak
Entertaining
10 New Year's Eve Secrets We Wish We'd Known In Our 20s
New Year's can be a super-stressful time. The possibilities are seemingly endless — one friend suggests renting a table in the club and getting bottle
by
Sean Santiago
Fitness
Why Your 20s Are The Perfect Time To Start Exercising
Of course getting your gym time in is important: It helps improve your mood and energy levels, reduces your risk for disease, and can help you feel like a
by
Sarah Jacoby
Home
10 Small-Space-Living Secrets I Wish I'd Known In My 20s
Nothing says "stunted adolescence" like realizing that you basically live in a dumpster. Seeing a friend's (or worse, a close acquaintance's) apartment
by
Sean Santiago
Entertainment News
What 15 Of Our Favorite Celebrities Were Really Like Back In Thei...
When you see Meryl Streep cheering on younger actors from the audience at awards shows, it seems as if she's always been there. Sir Ian McKellen, in our
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Skin Care
In Your 20s? 5 Anti-Aging Products You Need In Your Regimen
If you are in your twenties and want to prevent wrinkles, now is the time to start getting serious. After all, it’s far easier (and less expensive) to
by
Renée Rouleau
Entertainment News
Why Kristen Stewart Is So Glad To Be Over Her "Traumatic" Early 20s
If you've read any Kristen Stewart interview ever, you know that the actress 1) probably doesn't want us to refer to her as "Twilight star Kristen
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Shopping
27 Stunning Pieces Of Art Deco-Inspired Jewelry To Lust After
Whenever someone asks what decade I'd love to live in, my answer is always the Roaring Twenties — and I don't think I'm the only one. Something about
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Entertainment News
Jessica Alba Says She Was A "Hot Mess" In Her Twenties
These days, Jessica Alba seems like she's got life on lockdown. The model, actress, #GIRLBOSS, and mother is pretty much the epitome of chic —
by
Elizabeth Kiefer
Living
10 Things Every Woman In Her 20s Should Know
Being in your 20s is a crucial period in a woman’s life: It’s a transitional time when a girl discovers her true self and really becomes a woman.
by
LaurenConrad.com
Shopping
Art Deco-Inspired Jewels To Love Forever
Art Deco jewelry is unlike anything that came before it in history — loud, geometric, and forward. "A heady, celebratory air flowed through Europe and
by
Ellen Hoffman
Work & Money
How To Invest Your Money In Your 20s
If anyone tells you their 20s was the best of time of their life, try asking: "Is that before or after you figured out how to manage your
by
Paige Brettingen
Entertainment News
23 Ways To Live Through Yours 20s
Before she was mourning the state of today's music, Joni Mitchell was using the power of song to dole out wisdom. In one of her biggest hits, "Big Yellow
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Spirit
Losing My Mom Left Me Stumbling Through My 20s
By Caroline McCarthy Throughout my twenties there were more times than I can count when I found myself in a situation that made me think, “This would
by
Modern Loss
Living
What London Is REALLY Like In Your 20s
Chaka Khan once said, "When I was in my 20s, it felt like I was riding wild horses, and I was hoping I didn't go over a cliff." I feel the same way,
by
Natalie Hughes
Living
The Case For Not Getting Married In Your 20s
I'd never been in a rush to get married, settle down, and have kids. I enjoyed my easy freedom and independence, and though I was a totally great
by
Molly Sims
Skin Care
What To Know About Caring For Your Skin In Your 20s
Ah, the 20s — they may be some of the best years of your life. This period is often filled with fun adventures and embracing your independence, and it's
by
Renée Rouleau
