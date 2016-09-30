Nicole Kidman Compares Her 20s To Taylor Swift's

Some twentysomethings are all about enjoying the single life. Others can't wait to settle down. Nicole Kidman happened to be the latter.
The 49-year-old actress opened up about getting married at a young age in a new interview with British magazine Red. Kidman, who wed Tom Cruise in 1990 at the tender age of 23, admitted to looking back at that decision with wonder.
"I was so young when I got married," she told the magazine, according to People. "I look back now and I'm like, 'What?' You look at Taylor Swift, I mean how old is she? She's 26. I had two kids by the time I was 27 and I'd been married for four years. But that’s what I wanted." To each their own.
Kidman and Cruise divorced in 2001, and she wed Keith Urban in 2006. Kidman and Urban have two daughters, Sunday and Faith, in addition to her children from her first marriage, Isabella and Connor.
One unexpected benefit of being a young bride? Bonding with Reese Witherspoon. "She got married and had children really young," Kidman explained. "I think that’s why we get on."
That's one way to round up a squad.
