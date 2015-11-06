Nothing says "stunted adolescence" like realizing that you basically live in a dumpster. Seeing a friend's (or worse, a close acquaintance's) apartment when that person has invested in Adult Things — like curtains or matching pillows or a coffee table that isn't a Pinterest project gone horribly wrong — can totally ruin your sense of self-worth.



But we're calling bullshit on apartment envy. Adulting at home is a big step, and one that feels pretty final to a lot of people. It means going out less. It means babies over brunch dates. Spending money on your apartment doesn't always make sense, and honestly, it's okay to have different priorities. Doing things your own way at your own pace — even if it feels a little hack-y at times — is completely kosher in our book. (And who doesn't love a good hack?)



Ahead, we've rounded up 10 things it's totally okay to do at home — adulting be damned!





