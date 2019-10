A Vintage Maven Explains The Throwback Costumes That Are Trending This Year

In preparation for a proper vintage throwdown this Halloween, we consulted an expert: Cathy Chung, owner of Meeps, a legendary Washington, DC vintage boutique that’s been peddling throwback togs to District denizens for almost 30 years. “DC actually does Halloween all year, unwinding their Type A lives by throwing costume-themed parties for all occasions,” Chung explains. However, the time leading up to so-called mischief night is the store’s bread and butter. “Overall, we love the rise of costuming and cosplay — it’s been a great way to introduce people to vintage and fashion and have a more authentic costume.” Cathy clued us in on a few of the vintage-inspired costumes that everyone is clamoring for this year.