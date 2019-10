These (Mostly) One-Ingredient Halloween Costumes Will Make Your Friends Believe You Tried

The approach of Halloween fills many fancy-dress enthusiasts with anticipation, glee, and excitement. And then there are those among us who, frankly, kinda dread it. Are you actually supposed to ride the subway or show up at the office on mandatory costume-contest day in some kind of cosplay regalia ? Do you really need to research all of this year’s pop-culture moments to come up with something clever? If your answer is yes, that's cool — but if finding (and putting on) a getup feels like pulling teeth, then you're in the right place.