There's a long list of things we're still not "supposed" to talk about. Politics. Religion. Salary. Smoking weed. Miscarriage. Some even bristle at being asked "what do you do?" too early in the dating game. And in the beauty world, the taboo topics are plastic surgery and injectables, despite the fact that in 2015, more than 6.7 million Botox procedures were performed, making it the most popular non-surgical treatment.
Even more taboo in certain circles? Getting Botox when you're in your 20s. But it's more common than you think: According to the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, 64% of plastic surgeons saw an increase in the under-30 crowd getting aesthetic procedures. Though there are plenty of reasons women go in for Botox — migraines, excessive sweating, depression — the early prevention of aging, a benefit touted by many derms, seems to be the most prevalent.
We're looking forward to the day when a celebrity can get her lips done without making national news, when no one labels a woman superficial for having breast implants, and when we don't have to wonder if the reason we didn't get asked out on a second date is because we revealed our forehead is frozen — but we're not there yet.
That's why we asked nine women — all outside of the hyper-image-focused fields of beauty and fashion, and all who paid for it with their own hard-earned cash — to share the reasons behind their decision to get Botox in their 20s, the reactions of their friends and family, and the cost of maintaining the results, which varies depending on city and potential insurance coverage. Stigma be gone — let's talk about Botox, baby.