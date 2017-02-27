Here’s The Actual Reason Last Night’s Red Carpet Was So Boring

The Oscars' red carpet presented four archetypes we're familiar with in pop culture: The Bride, The Princess, The Prude, and The Femme Fatale. These aren't just roles played by the female protagonists of our movies, it's how we’ve rewritten and sometimes minimized the stories of famous women in history. These are the “women” who save your life or attempt to destroy it — but only operate on an interpersonal, not political, level. They are not controversial. They are not complex. They are the boxed-in, one-dimensional roles women in entertainment (and in real life) have long been fighting to break out of.