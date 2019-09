Here’s The Actual Reason Last Night’s Red Carpet Was So Boring

So, why now? Why not go on the offense, and make deliberate, political statements like we saw at The Grammys and The Golden Globes ? Why didn’t more women go for subversive, androgynous designs like Meryl’s dress-over-pants look — or even minimal, unfussy ones, like Naomie Harris did in Calvin Klein? For one, it seems like there’s a real fear of backlash ; the distaste for celebrity stump speeches has been strong. Even if it makes sense for celebrities to use their expansive platform and influence to affect change, there’s a real fear of online harassment at the hands of anti-feminist and anti-liberal trolls, sometimes encouraged by President Trump . What's more, Hollywood is an industry that needs to court both red- and blue-state consumers. Having a starring actress turn off a portion of American movie-goers lowers her market-rate; for the same reasons that Taylor Swift stayed mum throughout the election, some actresses have probably made the business decision to sit down and shut up.