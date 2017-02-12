Here Is The Pro-Trump Grammys Dress No One Asked For

While it’s become expected for those on the red carpet to use their outfits as an opportunity to make a political statement, in Hollywood it's relatively rare that statement is a pro-Trump one. But on tonight’s Grammys red carpet, "singer" Joy Villa wore a dress emblazoned with “Make America Great Again.” The train spelled out Trump in rhinestones.
Villa walked onto the carpet in a floor-length white cape, then dramatically removed it to unveil the handmade-looking creation underneath. The dress riffs off the official logo of the Trump campaign, and includes the signature five rows of stars and red trim.
On Instagram, Villa wrote: “Remember to forget your problems and focus on your future!” — a curious statement, considering that many of the executive orders issued during Trump's first few weeks have exacerbated problems for those in marginalized communities.
After the election, Villa Instagrammed a neutral call to action for unification, and hashtagged both #Trump and #Hillary. The day before, she posted a photo of herself with an "I Voted" sticker, and tagged #blm for Black Lives Matter, a movement that Trump has called a "threat" and accused the group of instigating police killings.
?My whole artistic platform is about LOVE!??? I couldn't be where I am today without the love and tenderness of those beautiful supporters and friends around me. Thank you ❤️ I hope you enjoy tonight's @grammysawards2017 and remember to forget your problems and focus on your future! You are infinite and beautiful and no one can stop you but you. ?So go out and celebrate yourself as a winner no matter what, together with those you adore! #happygrammysday #blessings #beautiful #love #grammys2017? #happyvalentinesday #celebration #style #postivevibes #love
The backlash is already rolling in on Villa’s Instagram and on Twitter.
Villa is a fan of red carpet provocation. In 2015, she wore an orange dress made of plastic construction fencing material to the Grammys. She told The Huffington Post: “I hope I end up on both [best and worst dressed] lists. If people love it or hate it, it doesn’t matter to me.” On her Instagram, Villa attempted to clarify her dress' message: “My whole artistic platform is about LOVE! I couldn’t be where I am today without the love and tenderness of those beautiful supporters and friends around me." Judging from the feedback she's getting online, we're pretty sure that "LOVE" isn't quite how most people are interpreting this look.
