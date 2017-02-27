Emma Stone Made A Big Statement On Her Oscars Dress With This Small Detail

It would've been tough to miss all the pre-Oscars chatter Emma Stone has been generating for La La Land. The actress is up for Best Actress, after all, in a Best Picture-nominated film. She also perpetually gives us something interesting to talk about with each red carpet choice. Stone has a couple of twirls on the Academy Awards' step-and-repeat under her belt already, plus lots of standout looks from other awards show carpet and premieres over the years.