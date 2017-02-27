Emma Stone Made A Big Statement On Her Oscars Dress With This Small Detail

It would've been tough to miss all the pre-Oscars chatter Emma Stone has been generating for La La Land. The actress is up for Best Actress, after all, in a Best Picture-nominated film. She also perpetually gives us something interesting to talk about with each red carpet choice. Stone has a couple of twirls on the Academy Awards' step-and-repeat under her belt already, plus lots of standout looks from other awards show carpet and premieres over the years.
For the 2017 Oscars, Stone wore a gold column gown from Givenchy Haute Couture. The Riccardo Tisci-designed creation featured cream, gold, and bronze embroidery and beading. But a small accessory to the glimmering look was a bit distracting (in a good way). It almost blends in with the gilded gown, but look closer at the bottom of that left strap, where it meets the dress' sweetheart neckline, and you might notice a familiar logo.
The actress wore a small enamel pin from Planned Parenthood on her gown. It's a subtle but meaningful way for the actress to say something via her moment on the carpet. Dakota Johnson also supported the reproductive rights organisation by wearing its pin on her clutch at tonight's Academy Awards.
Even when she's not making political statements with Stone has a stellar red carpet record, working with her stylist, Petra Flannery, to consistently show up in interesting. Check out a couple of Stone's standout looks from step-and-repeats over the years in the slideshow ahead.