We’ll Probably See Balmain On The Oscars Red Carpet

For the designs, Rousteing reportedly dug through “archives for inspiration and wanted to evoke the spirit of Pierre Balmain as well as the extreme rock aesthetic established by [the man who preceded Rousteing at] Balmain, Christophe Decarnin,” Vogue writes. “I’ve gone from a dress of armor to a dress of glamour,” Rousteing says. And 44 François Premier, is a throwback to Balmain in its Hollywood era heyday, combined with the glitz and glamour Rousteing has brought to the line (and all of the Kardashian/Jenner family’s wardrobes). Oh, and expect a lot of feathers. “It’s important to have a lot of humility in our work. I think the work involved is visible — an enormous amount of strass, an enormous amount of feathers. I think that the elegance is not to say.”