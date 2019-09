Have you reached fashion collaboration fatigue yet? In a day and age when Virgil Abloh is designing limited-edition pieces for just about everyone, we’ve come across one more pairing that’s worth getting excited about. In October, Victoria’s Secret announced on Instagram that iconic French label (and Kardashian/Jenner favorite) Balmain would design looks for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — but that’s not all. The Victoria’s Secret x Balmain offering is now available for purchase in stores and online, nine days after the event filmed in Shanghai.