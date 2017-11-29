Have you reached fashion collaboration fatigue yet? In a day and age when Virgil Abloh is designing limited-edition pieces for just about everyone, we’ve come across one more pairing that’s worth getting excited about. In October, Victoria’s Secret announced on Instagram that iconic French label (and Kardashian/Jenner favorite) Balmain would design looks for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show — but that’s not all. The Victoria’s Secret x Balmain offering is now available for purchase in stores and online, nine days after the event filmed in Shanghai.
According to Vogue, this collaboration marks the first time Victoria’s Secret has partnered with a high-fashion brand on items that will be available to the public; the magazine also notes that the line will likely include “some sexily gilded items, lots of body-conscious silhouettes, and the label’s luxury expertise being translated into both the runway and real-world items.”
The 22-piece collection includes an assortment of bras, panties, lingerie, t-shirts and handbags. High-fashion product details include tartan prints, custom graffiti graphics, Swarovski crystals, mesh, studs and sexy straps. Prices range from $28-$248.
Click ahead to become a part of the #BalmainArmy — or in this case, a member of the #VSxBALMAIN movement. (We truly appreciate designer Olivier Rousteing's dedication to social media).