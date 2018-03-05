We're pleased to say that it's been a year for heroines. We've had Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, an unconquerable warrior. We've seen Lupita as Nakia in Black Panther, a member of Wakanda's elite band of female warriors. And, all the while, we've supported countless women who have bravely come out to share their stories in support of the #MeToo and #TimesUp movements (which were both borne from Hollywood).
So, what do heroines wear? Something strong, something electric — and something that protects women as much as it celebrates women. And tonight, it's no surprise that some of the most forceful female leaders in Hollywood showed up looking like a team of Joan-of-Arc warriors.
The looks themselves featured highly reflective metallic materials (or shall we be more specific, vibranium?), and sculptured, structured shapes that formed strong silhouettes that resembled armor. And of course, these badass looks by the likes of Versace, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Dior were worn by some of the very women that have carried these powerful-warrior roles, from Lupita and Gal to Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Lawrence, who have all played shit-kicking, patriarchy-smashing women in their careers.
And, during an evening when we're used to seeing frothy, princess-y gowns with ball skirts and tulle sleeves, these heavy-metal ensembles present an alternative. Even tonight, we saw a sea of white and oat-colored dresses that played it safe to say the least, with bright highlighter pinks and oranges on the other end of the spectrum. But with these looks, somewhere between the two extremes, we got a taste of powerful grace that demands attention without subtlety, swapped puffy shoulders for shapely, sharp, padded ones, and flowery embroidery for sleek, reflective sequins that almost look welded together.
We couldn't think of a better way for tonight's clothes and dresses to represent the Hollywood year we've had: of activism, female empowerment, and quite literally fighting the man.
Click ahead to see these shiny looks in all of their glory.