The looks themselves featured highly reflective metallic materials (or shall we be more specific, vibranium?), and sculptured, structured shapes that formed strong silhouettes that resembled armor. And of course, these badass looks by the likes of Versace, Givenchy, Louis Vuitton, and Dior were worn by some of the very women that have carried these powerful-warrior roles, from Lupita and Gal to Sandra Bullock and Jennifer Lawrence, who have all played shit-kicking, patriarchy-smashing women in their careers.