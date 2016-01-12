The day after I graduated from college, I moved to New York City. Many of my classmates did the same — New York was the main destination for our class, followed by places like Boston and Washington, D.C. I thought that this would make things easy, and I made the journey to New York with rosy expectations. My friends were coming along, so the real world would be just like college! Except we’d get paid for our work, so it would be even better!



I wish that someone had pulled me aside, in those days before graduation, and told me the truth about what awaited. I arrived in New York totally unprepared for how big the change was. Maybe this is obvious, but it didn’t feel that way at the time: the real world is nothing like college. In fact, if you have been lucky enough to spend your life in a structured educational environment, with clear goals and signposts along the way, the real world is nothing like anything that has come before.



I hadn’t really considered what I was leaving behind when I left school. For years and years, there were so many external motivations in place: parents, teachers, report cards, final exams. There was some freedom within the structure, but there was still a structure. The school year had a satisfying rhythm to it, with a clear sense of progress. In high school and college, for all my occasional moments of dissatisfaction, I never had the feeling: am I doing the right thing? What if I’m supposed to be doing something else?



In my first months in New York, I was troubled to find myself asking those questions. There were no more signposts, no checklist to follow. I felt occasional flashes of panic as I was furnishing my first apartment and navigating my first job. Each passing day felt like a commitment to a plan I wasn’t sure about.



That was over six years ago now. An advantage of six years may not seem like enough to justify offering advice, but you’d be surprised by how different 28 feels from 22. (Or maybe you wouldn’t, if you’ve lived through it.) So if I could go back in time, I would tell my 22-year-old self to be patient. I would tell my 22-year-old-self not to obsess about finding the answers right away. Mostly, I would tell her to stop worrying about the short term, and instead start playing the long game.

