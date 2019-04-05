What are your top tips for small spaces?

Maximize your real estate, especially in New York. Don’t just think about your space horizontally, think of it in 3D. Think of it as going up and down. You need to make sure you utilize as much space as possible. If you have a decent height ceiling, do a loft bed, because why take up all your floor real estate for a bed? Put your bed up higher and be able to use the space beneath the bed for a desk, or a sofa, or a little office. If you can’t do a loft bed, at least stack your bed up a little bit so you can get drawers underneath it or boxes, so that way you’re really utilizing your real estate. Also, make your furniture do double time. If you are going to do a dining room table in your small space, use cubes for seating because that way the cubes can completely fit under the table, they don’t visually take up too much space, and you can get ones that have storage so you can keep all your crap in those as well. Also, making your room look taller and bigger, by making your curtains go all the way up to the ceiling, or hanging your art higher, it draws the eye up and it gives the illusion that the space is a lot bigger than it actually is.