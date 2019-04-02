Bobby Berk Just Offered To Help Design AOC's Washington D.C. Office

Michelle Santiago Cortés
Photo: Samantha Burkardt/Getty Images.
Bobby Berk has come a long way from being the shy and awkward decor expert he was in the first season of Queer Eye. With every passing episode, he got more screen time, sharing his life’s story and his undying commitment to the fiddle leaf fig tree.
And if Berk is passionate about anything besides design, it’s politics. He’s active on social media, often sharing stories about homophobic businesses to avoid and state leaders to protest, (he even schooled a sub-Tweeter on Starbucks’ commitment to the environment) and recently, he was in our nation’s capital offering his services to New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Today at midnight, Berk told AOC (and everyone else on Twitter) that he’ll be in DC all week, adding: “Have time...will work for democracy.” Twitter is aflutter.
Then, bright and early this morning, the Congressional rookie and C-Span all-star responded with an invitation for Berk to visit her office. She described the decor status of her office as a “bach pad/warehouse type [of] situation” with “a rainbow of positive post-its” on the wall.
And the rest, as they say, went down in the DM’s. Berk and Ocasio-Cortez apparently continued their conversation privately, and we hope they’re plotting the makeover we fans suddenly seem to need.
What can we expect from a Bobby Berk original on the Hill? We predict lots of navy blue because it’s a calming color, and because the only thing red about AOC’s politics is her no-bullshit lipstick. We’ll also go out on a limb and guess there will be an abundance of mid-century decorative accents and at least one massive fiddle leaf fig tree.
