What’s Athflow? Everything To Know About 2021’s Newest Loungewear Trend

Drawing from the behaviours of more than 400 million Pinterest users — many of whom come to the platform to plan for the future, be that a forthcoming home decor upgrade a desert elopement , even an entrepreneurial dream-in-progress — Kanai and her team were able to make data-driven predictions on what they believe consumers will be needing in the months ahead. Their annual report identifies Athflow as an emerging trend in the fashion category ,with major potential to take off in 2021 (and for anyone with doubts, let it be known that eight out of 10 of the company’s predictions came true for 2020, the year that no one saw coming). With search volume around terms like “home dress women” doubling and “oversized outfit” tripling compared to this time last year, along with spikes in activity surrounding “soft outfits,” “oversized outfits,” and “cotton jumpsuits,” the people — or at least, their IP addresses — have spoken. And what they want are ultra-wearable looks that can be dressed up or down; looks that are for swooning or Zooming.