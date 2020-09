Where Are All The Plus-Size Fashion Brands In Canada?

As the pandemic continues to change the fashion industry — stores are reopening and customers are shopping more, but the eventual second wave could see that all come to a halt — the conversation then becomes how to keep plus-size fashion not just alive, but more accessible to everyone. I think back to that day when I was admiring myself in my pink faux fur jacket in the Addition Elle store, how special of a moment that was for me that I was able to just walk in and find it and walk out with it. We need to figure out how we can make more of these spaces for the plus-size consumer. When we don’t, we leave many of us without the dignity and respect — not to mention the incredibly excellent fashion — we deserve.