After surveying over 215 women, they realized something major: Women are having a hard time identifying their own body shape, which informs how they shop. In the study, 81% of women misidentified their own body shape. While 36% of women surveyed considered their bodies to be hourglass-shaped, 0% actually were. Most of the people surveyed were actually pear-shaped (53%), but only 15% claimed to be so. The survey posits that this discrepancy happens because of the way brands market and sell their clothing.