Similarly, Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede’s company Good American , which insisted Nordstrom merchandise its 00 to 24 range together instead of separating the straight sizes from the plus, inspired the department store to offer customers a new way to shop — which is all the survey’s respondents want. “What I found very quickly with Good American was that the people with experience were the ones saying don’t do the lace-up jeans in a size 24, or do less,” Grede said in the survey. “But it was the first thing to sell out — it was the customer voting for more daring, more fashion-forward items. The choice has always been made for me — the customer is there, she is voting for what she wants and it’s been an incredible education for us.”