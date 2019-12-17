Similarly, Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede’s company Good American, which insisted Nordstrom merchandise its 00 to 24 range together instead of separating the straight sizes from the plus, inspired the department store to offer customers a new way to shop — which is all the survey’s respondents want. “What I found very quickly with Good American was that the people with experience were the ones saying don’t do the lace-up jeans in a size 24, or do less,” Grede said in the survey. “But it was the first thing to sell out — it was the customer voting for more daring, more fashion-forward items. The choice has always been made for me — the customer is there, she is voting for what she wants and it’s been an incredible education for us.”