Fully Vaxxed Americans Can Stop Wearing Masks Indoors. When Will Canada Follow Suit?

For now, Bogoch advises Canadians to keep doing what they’ve been doing (ie: wearing face masks , social distancing etc.,). “We know how to protect ourselves and we know how to protect others. We know that a single dose is good, but it's not as good as two doses.” Looking at the data, Bogoch says that he expects 70 to 80% of the population will eventually get vaccinated . “If that actually plays out, we're going to be in very good shape,” he says. “When you couple that with the access to vaccines that we have, plus the speed at which we're vaccinating, we're going to see some very significant improvements in Canada in a short period of time.” In essence: “We’re probably a lot closer to [where the U.S. is] than what many might think.”